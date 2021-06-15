How Is The Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) has seen 25.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $388.32M, closed the last trade at $11.11 per share which meant it gained $1.78 on the day or 19.08% during that session. The ORPH stock price is -600.0% off its 52-week high price of $77.77 and 57.25% above the 52-week low of $4.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 851.37K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) trade information

Sporting 19.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the ORPH stock price touched $11.11 or saw a rise of 85.71%. Year-to-date, Orphazyme A/S shares have moved 3.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 106.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) have changed 103.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 35300.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.81, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 82.0% from current levels.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Orphazyme A/S shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.52%, compared to 8.70% for the industry.

ORPH Dividends

Orphazyme A/S is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.83% with a share float percentage of 0.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orphazyme A/S having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $1.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.02 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.