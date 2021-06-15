How Is Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) has seen 21.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.69B, closed the last trade at $10.30 per share which meant it gained $1.58 on the day or 18.12% during that session. The CAN stock price is -279.61% off its 52-week high price of $39.10 and 82.91% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.35 million shares.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Sporting 18.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the CAN stock price touched $10.30 or saw a rise of 7.62%. Year-to-date, Canaan Inc. shares have moved 73.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) have changed 18.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 174.67% over the past 6 months.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.47% with a share float percentage of 20.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canaan Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 4.88 million shares worth more than $100.85 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 3.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franchise Capital Limited, with the holding of over 3.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.62 million and represent 2.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity China Region Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 2.04 million shares of worth $42.12 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $33.01 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.