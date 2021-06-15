How Is Asensus Surgical Inc.(AMEX: ASXC) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 9.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $804.78M, closed the last trade at $3.43 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 6.52% during that session. The ASXC stock price is -102.62% off its 52-week high price of $6.95 and 91.25% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Sporting 6.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days. Year-to-date, Asensus Surgical Inc. shares have moved 448.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) have changed 114.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.62% from current levels.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Asensus Surgical Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 476.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.14%, compared to 19.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.40% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 106.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.5 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.60% over the past 5 years.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.83% with a share float percentage of 19.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asensus Surgical Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 7.11 million shares worth more than $23.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 3.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.93 million and represent 2.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 7.01 million shares of worth $14.71 million while later fund manager owns 3.85 million shares of worth $12.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.65% of company’s outstanding stock.