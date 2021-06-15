How Is Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.12B, closed the recent trade at $68.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -0.50% during that session. The AFRM stock price is -114.14% off its 52-week high price of $146.90 and 32.22% above the 52-week low of $46.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Sporting -0.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the AFRM stock price touched $68.60 or saw a rise of 2.94%. Year-to-date, Affirm Holdings Inc. shares have moved -29.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have changed 42.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $56.00 while the price target rests at a high of $93.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.37% from the levels at last check today.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $224.92 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $233.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 6.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.71%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.94% with a share float percentage of 74.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Affirm Holdings Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Spark Growth Management Partners, LLC with over 8.35 million shares worth more than $590.56 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Spark Growth Management Partners, LLC held 5.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 8.18 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $578.49 million and represent 5.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 1.53 million shares of worth $107.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.48 million shares of worth $137.98 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.