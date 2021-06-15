Galecto Inc. (GLTO) Shares Are Down -55.16% YTD

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) has seen 2.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $202.07M, closed the last trade at $5.61 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The GLTO stock price is -220.68% off its 52-week high price of $17.99 and 19.79% above the 52-week low of $4.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 461.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galecto Inc. (GLTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the GLTO stock price touched $5.61 or saw a rise of 65.81%. Year-to-date, Galecto Inc. shares have moved -55.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) have changed 13.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -203.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -113.9% from current levels.

Galecto Inc. (GLTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Galecto Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.21%, compared to 8.70% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 19.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.60%.

GLTO Dividends

Galecto Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.88% with a share float percentage of 69.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Galecto Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 4.09 million shares worth more than $51.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 16.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, with the holding of over 2.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.25 million and represent 9.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 0.63 million shares of worth $7.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $1.39 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.