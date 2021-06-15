Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Estimation And Forecast

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has seen 4.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.53B, closed the recent trade at $157.46 per share which meant it gained $2.44 on the day or 1.57% during that session. The FUTU stock price is -29.72% off its 52-week high price of $204.25 and 88.37% above the 52-week low of $18.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Sporting 1.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the FUTU stock price touched $157.46 or saw a rise of 3.86%. Year-to-date, Futu Holdings Limited shares have moved 238.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have changed 48.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1529.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.7% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1079.27 while the price target rests at a high of $1854.33. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1077.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -585.42% from the levels at last check today.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Futu Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 244.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 175.37%, compared to 8.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 211.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $96.73 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $152.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2020. Year-ago sales stood $32.45 million and $40.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 198.10% for the current quarter and 281.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 709.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.04%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.55% with a share float percentage of 32.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Futu Holdings Limited having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 3.34 million shares worth more than $530.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 3.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, LLC, with the holding of over 3.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $522.25 million and represent 3.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and New Economy Fund (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 0.49 million shares of worth $78.38 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $50.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.