Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) Forecast To Gain 59.83% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $366.06M, closed the recent trade at $9.24 per share which meant it gained $1.08 on the day or 13.24% during that session. The FUSN stock price is -105.63% off its 52-week high price of $19.00 and 28.46% above the 52-week low of $6.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45650.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.73K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Sporting 13.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the FUSN stock price touched $9.24 or saw a rise of 11.15%. Year-to-date, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -30.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) have changed -3.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -170.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -116.45% from the levels at last check today.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.37%, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.90% and -70.80% for the next quarter.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.39% with a share float percentage of 88.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. with over 3.67 million shares worth more than $39.35 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. held 8.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 3.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.57 million and represent 7.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 0.87 million shares of worth $9.34 million while later fund manager owns 0.69 million shares of worth $7.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.