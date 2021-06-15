Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $308.08M, closed the last trade at $4.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.21% during that session. The FRSX stock price is -153.97% off its 52-week high price of $12.14 and 83.05% above the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Sporting -0.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the FRSX stock price touched $4.78 or saw a rise of 15.99%. Year-to-date, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 17.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) have changed 51.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -171.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -171.97% from current levels.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 214.47% over the past 6 months.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $120k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.86% with a share float percentage of 3.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.22 million shares worth more than $7.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.2 million and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.