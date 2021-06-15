Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Expected To Rise 38.81% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $466.32M, closed the recent trade at $8.26 per share which meant it gained $0.96 on the day or 13.11% during that session. The FOA stock price is -41.16% off its 52-week high price of $11.66 and 12.11% above the 52-week low of $7.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 503.06K shares.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) trade information

Sporting 13.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the FOA stock price touched $8.26 or saw a rise of 12.22%. Year-to-date, Finance Of America Companies Inc. shares have moved -29.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) have changed -21.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.81% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.50 while the price target rests at a high of $13.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -63.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.44% from the levels at last check today.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.99% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.40% for the industry.

FOA Dividends

Finance Of America Companies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.44% with a share float percentage of 90.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Finance Of America Companies Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company.