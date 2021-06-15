Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Shares Are Up 242.68% YTD

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has a beta value of 2.98 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $917.13M, closed the recent trade at $5.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -6.93% during that session. The GSM stock price is -14.91% off its 52-week high price of $6.01 and 92.35% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Sporting -6.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the GSM stock price touched $5.23 or saw a rise of 12.98%. Year-to-date, Ferroglobe PLC shares have moved 242.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have changed 35.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.08, which means that the shares’ value could drop -384.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.90 while the price target rests at a high of $1.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 76.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 82.79% from the levels at last check today.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 232.54% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 34.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.66% with a share float percentage of 64.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ferroglobe PLC having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with over 4.35 million shares worth more than $16.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC held 2.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 3.77 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.26 million and represent 2.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.12% shares in the company for having 1.9 million shares of worth $3.35 million while later fund manager owns 1.36 million shares of worth $2.41 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.80% of company’s outstanding stock.