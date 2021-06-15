DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has seen 4.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.63B, closed the last trade at $158.83 per share which meant it gained $4.67 on the day or 3.03% during that session. The DASH stock price is -61.24% off its 52-week high price of $256.09 and 30.66% above the 52-week low of $110.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DoorDash Inc. (DASH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Sporting 3.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the DASH stock price touched $158.83 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, DoorDash Inc. shares have moved 11.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have changed 37.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $165.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $130.00 while the price target rests at a high of $195.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.15% from current levels.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DoorDash Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.60%, compared to 8.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.10%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.07 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $984.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.11% with a share float percentage of 95.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DoorDash Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 62.97 million shares worth more than $8.26 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 21.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with the holding of over 52.03 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.82 billion and represent 17.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 1.91 million shares of worth $250.43 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $209.31 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.