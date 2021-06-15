Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.43M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.20% during that session. The CYRN stock price is -166.22% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 27.03% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Sporting 2.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the CYRN stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 8.77%. Year-to-date, Cyren Ltd. shares have moved -27.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) have changed 33.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -102.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -102.7% from current levels.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.75% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 12.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.34% with a share float percentage of 62.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyren Ltd. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 32.21 million shares worth more than $26.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Warburg Pincus LLC held 59.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 million and represent 2.49% of shares outstanding.