Could Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 2.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.91B, closed the recent trade at $25.51 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 1.07% during that session. The SU stock price is -0.71% off its 52-week high price of $25.69 and 58.17% above the 52-week low of $10.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.5.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Sporting 1.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the SU stock price touched $25.51 or saw a rise of 0.31%. Year-to-date, Suncor Energy Inc. shares have moved 50.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) have changed 11.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.11% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $23.13 while the price target rests at a high of $33.02. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -29.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.33% from the levels at last check today.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Suncor Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 291.82%, compared to 37.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.20% and 300.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.54 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2018. Year-ago sales stood $6.17 billion and $5.72 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.10% for the current quarter and 23.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.50% over the past 5 years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.70 at a share yield of 2.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.86%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.54% with a share float percentage of 71.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Suncor Energy Inc. having a total of 753 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 76.42 million shares worth more than $1.6 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada held 5.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 59.93 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 billion and represent 3.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 41.79 million shares of worth $873.44 million while later fund manager owns 20.67 million shares of worth $345.78 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.