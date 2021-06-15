Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has seen 96.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.71B, closed the last trade at $14.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -2.46% during that session. The CLOV stock price is -96.79% off its 52-week high price of $28.85 and 56.96% above the 52-week low of $6.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 306.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 45.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Sporting -2.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the CLOV stock price touched $14.66 or saw a rise of 49.19%. Year-to-date, Clover Health Investments Corp. shares have moved -12.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have changed 101.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.67, which means that the shares’ value could drop -51.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 31.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.61% from current levels.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 27.48% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.10% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $166.23 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $200.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2021.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.29% with a share float percentage of 140.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clover Health Investments Corp. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company.