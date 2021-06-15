Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.44% Stock Price Gain

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 3.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $209.14B, closed the recent trade at $109.53 per share which meant it gained $1.56 on the day or 1.44% during that session. The CVX stock price is -3.27% off its 52-week high price of $113.11 and 40.51% above the 52-week low of $65.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chevron Corporation (CVX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.47.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) trade information

Sporting 1.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the CVX stock price touched $109.53 or saw a rise of 0.86%. Year-to-date, Chevron Corporation shares have moved 27.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) have changed 1.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $122.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $105.00 while the price target rests at a high of $152.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -38.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.14% from the levels at last check today.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chevron Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2,860.00%, compared to 3.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 192.50% and 1,390.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.9 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $36.84 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -291.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.90%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CVX Dividends

Chevron Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 5.36 at a share yield of 4.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.38%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.40% with a share float percentage of 68.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chevron Corporation having a total of 3,134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 156.07 million shares worth more than $16.36 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 137.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.44 billion and represent 7.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 51.55 million shares of worth $5.4 billion while later fund manager owns 48.18 million shares of worth $4.97 billion as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.50% of company’s outstanding stock.