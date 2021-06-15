Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Slumps 0.85%, A Gain For Bears

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $390.51M, closed the last trade at $2.36 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.85% during that session. The CMCM stock price is -111.86% off its 52-week high price of $5.00 and 30.51% above the 52-week low of $1.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 638.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) trade information

Sporting 0.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the CMCM stock price touched $2.36 or saw a rise of 18.62%. Year-to-date, Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares have moved 31.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) have changed 16.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.91 while the price target rests at a high of $16.27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -589.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -319.92% from current levels.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.46% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -46.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $201.96 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $204.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $58.91 million and $55.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 242.90% for the current quarter and 266.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 213.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.39%.

CMCM Dividends

Cheetah Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.24% with a share float percentage of 14.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cheetah Mobile Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.13 million shares worth more than $2.53 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 0.87 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 million and represent 1.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.50% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.47 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $0.46 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.