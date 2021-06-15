ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Shares Are Down 203.15% Since The Beginning Of The Year

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.92B, closed the recent trade at $29.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -2.18% during that session. The CHPT stock price is -69.57% off its 52-week high price of $49.48 and 66.31% above the 52-week low of $9.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Sporting -2.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the CHPT stock price touched $29.18 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares have moved -25.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have changed 47.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -57.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.04% from the levels at last check today.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.81% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.09 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.87% with a share float percentage of 61.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ChargePoint Holdings Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company.