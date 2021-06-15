Can Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.17M, closed the last trade at $1.63 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.52% during that session. The HOTH stock price is -138.65% off its 52-week high price of $3.89 and 22.09% above the 52-week low of $1.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Sporting 2.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the HOTH stock price touched $1.63 or saw a rise of 5.23%. Year-to-date, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -31.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have changed 24.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 66170.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -513.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -513.5% from current levels.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -11.41% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.70% for the industry.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.19% with a share float percentage of 21.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hoth Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.27 million shares worth more than $4.47 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.44 million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 85435.0 shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 22910.0 shares of worth $45132.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.