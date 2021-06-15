Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) Forecast To Gain 53.2% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) has seen 8.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.85M, closed the recent trade at $2.34 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 3.54% during that session. The CANF stock price is -87.61% off its 52-week high price of $4.39 and 35.47% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

Sporting 3.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the CANF stock price touched $2.34 or saw a rise of 10.69%. Year-to-date, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares have moved 26.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) have changed 14.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -113.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -113.68% from the levels at last check today.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.17%, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 70.00% and 62.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -80.30%.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.40% with a share float percentage of 12.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cetera Advisor Networks LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC held 0.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 79873.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.