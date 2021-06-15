BP p.l.c. (BP) Investors To Make Money Again

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 5.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.09B, closed the recent trade at $28.31 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 0.95% during that session. The BP stock price is -0.64% off its 52-week high price of $28.49 and 47.93% above the 52-week low of $14.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BP p.l.c. (BP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 3 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.54.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

Sporting 0.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the BP stock price touched $28.31 or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, BP p.l.c. shares have moved 36.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have changed 8.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $23.38 while the price target rests at a high of $43.40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.41% from the levels at last check today.

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BP p.l.c. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 244.97%, compared to 3.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 127.30% and 1,966.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.14 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.63 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -608.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BP Dividends

BP p.l.c. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.26 at a share yield of 4.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 7.07%.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.45% with a share float percentage of 8.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BP p.l.c. having a total of 1,017 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 27.26 million shares worth more than $663.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 0.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 17.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $423.27 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and DFA International Value Series. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 6.0 million shares of worth $146.1 million while later fund manager owns 5.01 million shares of worth $111.31 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.