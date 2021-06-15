Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2021

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has a beta value of 4.17 and has seen 3.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.68B, closed the last trade at $41.05 per share which meant it gained $1.55 on the day or 3.92% during that session. The BLNK stock price is -57.13% off its 52-week high price of $64.50 and 94.86% above the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Sporting 3.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the BLNK stock price touched $41.05 or saw a rise of 4.53%. Year-to-date, Blink Charging Co. shares have moved -3.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have changed 56.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -46.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.05% from current levels.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blink Charging Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.64%, compared to -7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -45.50% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 97.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.41 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.20% over the past 5 years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.39% with a share float percentage of 34.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blink Charging Co. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Trust Advisors LP with over 2.46 million shares worth more than $101.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, First Trust Advisors LP held 9.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.58 million and represent 6.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.70% shares in the company for having 2.15 million shares of worth $79.03 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $41.36 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.08% of company’s outstanding stock.