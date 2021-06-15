BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $516.70M, closed the last trade at $9.10 per share which meant it gained $1.19 on the day or 15.04% during that session. The BTCM stock price is -284.62% off its 52-week high price of $35.00 and 72.42% above the 52-week low of $2.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 595.50K shares.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Sporting 15.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the BTCM stock price touched $9.10 or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, BIT Mining Limited shares have moved 1.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) have changed -31.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $87.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $87.89 while the price target rests at a high of $87.89. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -865.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -865.82% from current levels.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 239.55% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.20% over the past 5 years.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.78% with a share float percentage of 9.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIT Mining Limited having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC China Holding Ltd with over 3.5 million shares worth more than $74.89 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, SC China Holding Ltd held 6.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.7 million and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 31503.0 shares of worth $0.55 million while later fund manager owns 18947.0 shares of worth $0.33 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.