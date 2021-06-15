Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT): What Is Good About Stock?

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) has seen 9.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $450.10M, closed the last trade at $8.89 per share which meant it gained $1.15 on the day or 14.86% during that session. The BTBT stock price is -271.2% off its 52-week high price of $33.00 and 86.84% above the 52-week low of $1.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.29 million shares.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Sporting 14.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the BTBT stock price touched $8.89 or saw a rise of 11.81%. Year-to-date, Bit Digital Inc. shares have moved -59.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) have changed -6.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 50.17% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.40% over the past 5 years.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.53% with a share float percentage of 1.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bit Digital Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $5.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 0.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.31 million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 41203.0 shares of worth $0.62 million while later fund manager owns 23780.0 shares of worth $0.35 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.