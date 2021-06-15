Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Metromile Inc. (MILE) tumbled -3.46%

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.23B, closed the last trade at $9.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -3.46% during that session. The MILE stock price is -108.7% off its 52-week high price of $20.39 and 33.67% above the 52-week low of $6.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 million shares.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information

Sporting -3.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the MILE stock price touched $9.77 or saw a rise of 23.31%. Year-to-date, Metromile Inc. shares have moved -37.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) have changed 40.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.06% from current levels.

Metromile Inc. (MILE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.85% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.60% for the industry.

MILE Dividends

Metromile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.53% with a share float percentage of 57.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Metromile Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company.