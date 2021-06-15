Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Shares Are Down -44.73% So Far This Year

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $501.42M, closed the recent trade at $3.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -2.96% during that session. The APTO stock price is -102.22% off its 52-week high price of $7.30 and 6.09% above the 52-week low of $3.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

Sporting -2.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the APTO stock price touched $3.61 or saw a rise of 36.56%. Year-to-date, Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -15.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) have changed -19.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -287.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -149.31% from the levels at last check today.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.42%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.70% and 43.50% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.30% over the past 5 years.

APTO Dividends

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.69% with a share float percentage of 62.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptose Biosciences Inc. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 8.03 million shares worth more than $47.98 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 9.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is DRW Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 7.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.66 million and represent 8.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 2.3 million shares of worth $13.74 million while later fund manager owns 59019.0 shares of worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.