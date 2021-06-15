An In-Depth Look At The Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) Stock

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) has seen 2.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $905.59M, closed the recent trade at $10.05 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.65% during that session. The AACQ stock price is -39.4% off its 52-week high price of $14.01 and 4.78% above the 52-week low of $9.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) trade information

Sporting 0.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the AACQ stock price touched $10.05 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Artius Acquisition Inc. shares have moved -6.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) have changed 1.22%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.35% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -198.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -118.91% from the levels at last check today.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.11% over the past 6 months.

AACQ Dividends

Artius Acquisition Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The other major institutional holder is Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd, with the holding of over 0.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.37 million and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.