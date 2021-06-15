Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) investors to reap big returns again

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) has seen 2.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.03M, closed the last trade at $5.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -4.59% during that session. The AEI stock price is -467.12% off its 52-week high price of $29.49 and 34.62% above the 52-week low of $3.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.05 million shares.

Sporting -4.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the AEI stock price touched $5.20 or saw a rise of 15.72%. Year-to-date, Alset EHome International Inc. shares have moved -13.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) have changed 41.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

The company’s shares have gained 1.56% over the past 6 months.

Alset EHome International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 13.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.06% with a share float percentage of 11.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alset EHome International Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 36289.0 shares worth more than $0.42 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 0.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 32393.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.37 million and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 15228.0 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 10040.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.