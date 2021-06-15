-6.98% Fall Drives Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) has a beta value of -0.04 and has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.86M, closed the recent trade at $1.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -6.98% during that session. The LYL stock price is -208.75% off its 52-week high price of $4.94 and 43.13% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) trade information

Sporting -6.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the LYL stock price touched $1.60 or saw a rise of 15.34%. Year-to-date, Dragon Victory International Limited shares have moved -26.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) have changed 48.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.22% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.40% over the past 5 years.

LYL Dividends

Dragon Victory International Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.46% with a share float percentage of 2.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dragon Victory International Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 61500.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 56344.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91840.0 and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.