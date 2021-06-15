-12.20 Fall Turns GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has seen 4.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $131.17M, closed the last trade at $2.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -12.20% during that session. The GTT stock price is -283.41% off its 52-week high price of $8.55 and 38.57% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) trade information

Sporting -12.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/14/21 when the GTT stock price touched $2.23 or saw a rise of 27.12%. Year-to-date, GTT Communications Inc. shares have moved -37.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) have changed 59.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -393.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -393.27% from current levels.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.27% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $411.95 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $410 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2020. Year-ago sales stood $433.8 million and $420 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.00% for the current quarter and -2.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -26.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

GTT Dividends

GTT Communications Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.01% with a share float percentage of 70.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GTT Communications Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Spruce House Investment Management LLC with over 15.88 million shares worth more than $29.05 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Spruce House Investment Management LLC held 26.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spruce House Partnership, LLC, with the holding of over 15.88 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.05 million and represent 26.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 0.81 million shares of worth $1.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $1.44 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.