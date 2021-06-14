Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) Must Gain 89.3% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.22B, closed the last trade at $24.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.82 on the day or -3.21% during that session. The DAO stock price is -92.65% off its 52-week high price of $47.70 and 20.92% above the 52-week low of $19.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 395.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Youdao Inc. (DAO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.66.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Sporting -3.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the DAO stock price touched $24.76 or saw a rise of 6.57%. Year-to-date, Youdao Inc. shares have moved -6.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have changed 12.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $231.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $180.21 while the price target rests at a high of $293.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1085.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -627.83% from current levels.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Youdao Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.24%, compared to 8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -94.10% and 38.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 98.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $208.2 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $284.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $92.26 million and $137.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 125.70% for the current quarter and 106.20% for the next.

DAO Dividends

Youdao Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.79% with a share float percentage of 67.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Youdao Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 12.08 million shares worth more than $287.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 32.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd., with the holding of over 2.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.3 million and represent 6.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 8480.0 shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 5392.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.