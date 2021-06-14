XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 7.49%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has seen 19.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.98B, closed the last trade at $41.50 per share which meant it gained $2.89 on the day or 7.49% during that session. The XPEV stock price is -79.49% off its 52-week high price of $74.49 and 58.77% above the 52-week low of $17.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Sporting 7.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the XPEV stock price touched $41.50 or saw a rise of 0.65%. Year-to-date, XPeng Inc. shares have moved -3.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have changed 67.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $304.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $203.70 while the price target rests at a high of $445.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -973.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -390.84% from current levels.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XPeng Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.34%, compared to 21.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 154.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $497.82 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $634.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -101.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.11%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.62% with a share float percentage of 38.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPeng Inc. having a total of 393 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primavera Capital Management Ltd with over 17.53 million shares worth more than $640.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Primavera Capital Management Ltd held 3.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Coatue Management, LLC, with the holding of over 16.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $596.56 million and represent 3.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 6.58 million shares of worth $240.12 million while later fund manager owns 2.84 million shares of worth $103.83 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.