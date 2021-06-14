Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 23.55% Rise

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 19.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $192.19M, closed the last trade at $3.62 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 23.55% during that session. The XIN stock price is -13.81% off its 52-week high price of $4.12 and 53.59% above the 52-week low of $1.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 275.26K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.84.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) trade information

Sporting 23.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the XIN stock price touched $3.62 or saw a rise of 4.49%. Year-to-date, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. shares have moved 64.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) have changed 54.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 22960.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.16 while the price target rests at a high of $7.16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -97.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -97.79% from current levels.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 39.23% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $924.55 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.70% over the past 5 years.

XIN Dividends

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 2.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.88%.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.86% with a share float percentage of 3.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.98 million shares worth more than $2.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 1.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 0.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.04 million and represent 1.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.6 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $0.54 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.