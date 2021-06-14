Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 10.16% Rise

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.69M, closed the recent trade at $2.42 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 10.16% during that session. The XBIO stock price is -141.74% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 68.6% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 151.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

Sporting 10.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the XBIO stock price touched $2.42 or saw a rise of 7.28%. Year-to-date, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 7.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) have changed 25.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 67430.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -106.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -106.61% from the levels at last check today.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.60% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 83.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.40% over the past 5 years.

XBIO Dividends

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.07% with a share float percentage of 6.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xenetic Biosciences Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $0.55 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 92002.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 1.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.04% shares in the company for having 90724.0 shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 18389.0 shares of worth $40088.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.