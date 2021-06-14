Will Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 4.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $730.11M, closed the last trade at $3.20 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.24% during that session. The UEC stock price is -14.69% off its 52-week high price of $3.67 and 74.38% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Sporting 2.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the UEC stock price touched $3.20 or saw a rise of 10.36%. Year-to-date, Uranium Energy Corp. shares have moved 81.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) have changed 15.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.37% from current levels.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uranium Energy Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 130.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.50%, compared to 26.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.60% over the past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.96% with a share float percentage of 34.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Energy Corp. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 18.88 million shares worth more than $54.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 8.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.37 million and represent 6.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.75% shares in the company for having 15.72 million shares of worth $44.95 million while later fund manager owns 5.4 million shares of worth $15.43 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.