Will Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $117.73M, closed the recent trade at $0.87 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.61% during that session. The MKD stock price is -347.13% off its 52-week high price of $3.89 and 16.09% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Sporting 3.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the MKD stock price touched $0.87 or saw a rise of 7.9%. Year-to-date, Molecular Data Inc. shares have moved -0.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) have changed 7.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -16.45% over the past 6 months.

MKD Dividends

Molecular Data Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.63% with a share float percentage of 17.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molecular Data Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 17.65 million shares worth more than $19.06 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 14.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.49 million and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.