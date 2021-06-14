Why Should You Consider Adding CM Life Sciences Inc. (CMLF) To Your Portfolio?

CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $699.53M, closed the last trade at $13.00 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 2.85% during that session. The CMLF stock price is -109.08% off its 52-week high price of $27.18 and 25.69% above the 52-week low of $9.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 698.33K shares.

CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) trade information

Sporting 2.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the CMLF stock price touched $13.00 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, CM Life Sciences Inc. shares have moved 17.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) have changed 17.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

CM Life Sciences Inc. (CMLF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 23.81% over the past 6 months.

CMLF Dividends

CM Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.59% with a share float percentage of 61.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CM Life Sciences Inc. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 4.23 million shares worth more than $63.01 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Management Ltd, with the holding of over 3.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.32 million and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.51% shares in the company for having 4.21 million shares of worth $62.69 million while later fund manager owns 1.07 million shares of worth $15.9 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.