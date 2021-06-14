Why Buy Stock In Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF)?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.29B, closed the recent trade at $22.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -3.91% during that session. The WOOF stock price is -35.9% off its 52-week high price of $31.08 and 21.91% above the 52-week low of $17.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Sporting -3.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the WOOF stock price touched $22.87 or saw a rise of 9.25%. Year-to-date, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares have moved -19.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have changed 1.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.8% from the levels at last check today.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.50%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.36 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.34 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 73.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.70%.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.05% with a share float percentage of 228.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 70.13 million shares worth more than $1.55 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 30.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $104.64 million and represent 2.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 1.64 million shares of worth $36.42 million while later fund manager owns 1.59 million shares of worth $35.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.