When Will Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) Be Worth Investing In?

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) has seen 4.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $720.61M, closed the last trade at $6.23 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 1.96% during that session. The EGLX stock price is -42.54% off its 52-week high price of $8.88 and 83.31% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 420.08K shares.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Sporting 1.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the EGLX stock price touched $6.23 or saw a rise of 15.47%. Year-to-date, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares have moved 74.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) have changed -16.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.50 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -124.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -84.59% from current levels.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 148.21% over the past 6 months, compared to 31.40% for the industry.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.27% with a share float percentage of 3.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund with over 1.67 million shares worth more than $12.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund held 1.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF, with the holding of over 0.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.15 million and represent 0.36% of shares outstanding.