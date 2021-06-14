When Will Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) Be Worth Investing In?

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) has seen 6.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.61M, closed the recent trade at $2.85 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 6.34% during that session. The ETTX stock price is -49.12% off its 52-week high price of $4.25 and 44.56% above the 52-week low of $1.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 278.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) trade information

Sporting 6.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the ETTX stock price touched $2.85 or saw a rise of 11.21%. Year-to-date, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have moved 8.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have changed 43.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -215.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -75.44% from the levels at last check today.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 48.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.24%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 59.00% and 16.20% for the next quarter.

ETTX Dividends

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.88% with a share float percentage of 50.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor, LLC with over 1.18 million shares worth more than $2.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor, LLC held 3.15% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with the holding of over 1.02 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.18 million and represent 2.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.58% shares in the company for having 0.59 million shares of worth $1.26 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.27 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.