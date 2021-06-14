When Puxin Limited (NEW) Will Be A Good Investment?

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $192.41M, closed the last trade at $2.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -5.91% during that session. The NEW stock price is -498.55% off its 52-week high price of $12.39 and 18.84% above the 52-week low of $1.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 759.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Puxin Limited (NEW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

Sporting -5.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the NEW stock price touched $2.07 or saw a rise of 18.18%. Year-to-date, Puxin Limited shares have moved -64.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) have changed -27.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $88.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $88.41 while the price target rests at a high of $88.41. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4171.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4171.01% from current levels.

Puxin Limited (NEW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.60% over the past 6 months.

NEW Dividends

Puxin Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.94% with a share float percentage of 11.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Puxin Limited having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 2.25 million shares worth more than $8.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 2.57% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Franchise Capital Limited, with the holding of over 1.16 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.65 million and represent 1.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 38360.0 shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 30000.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.