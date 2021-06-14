When Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Will Be A Good Investment?

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.51M, closed the last trade at $0.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -5.05% during that session. The NVCN stock price is -228.57% off its 52-week high price of $3.22 and 30.61% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) trade information

Sporting -5.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the NVCN stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 13.27%. Year-to-date, Neovasc Inc. shares have moved 2.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) have changed 27.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -410.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -104.08% from current levels.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Neovasc Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.95%, compared to 19.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -109.30% and 70.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -56.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.16 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $870k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2018. Year-ago sales stood $2.76 million and $1.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -58.00% for the current quarter and -41.30% for the next.

NVCN Dividends

Neovasc Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.45% with a share float percentage of 64.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neovasc Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Magnetar Financial LLC with over 0.72 million shares worth more than $0.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Magnetar Financial LLC held 1.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.48 million and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.