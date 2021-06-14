When Is E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Going To Be Good Investment?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.10B, closed the last trade at $13.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -3.74% during that session. The ETWO stock price is -8.97% off its 52-week high price of $14.58 and 38.27% above the 52-week low of $8.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Sporting -3.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the ETWO stock price touched $13.38 or saw a rise of 7.66%. Year-to-date, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares have moved 23.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) have changed 30.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.31% from current levels.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 28.65% over the past 6 months.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80.99 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $88.39 million for the next quarter concluding in May 2021.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.81% with a share float percentage of 118.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with E2open Parent Holdings Inc. having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 44.68 million shares worth more than $445.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 23.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Elliott Investment Management L.P., with the holding of over 25.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $250.7 million and represent 13.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 5.5 million shares of worth $54.78 million while later fund manager owns 2.67 million shares of worth $26.59 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.