When Does The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Become A Good Investment?

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72B, closed the last trade at $18.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -3.82% during that session. The HNST stock price is -29.92% off its 52-week high price of $23.88 and 20.89% above the 52-week low of $14.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Sporting -3.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the HNST stock price touched $18.38 or saw a rise of 6.03%. Year-to-date, The Honest Company Inc. shares have moved -20.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have changed 18.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -14.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.51% from current levels.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) estimates and forecasts

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.86% with a share float percentage of 49.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Honest Company Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company.