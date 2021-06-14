What Are The Chances Of LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Being A Good Investment?

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 3.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.59M, closed the last trade at $5.17 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 9.30% during that session. The LMFA stock price is -372.92% off its 52-week high price of $24.45 and 53.19% above the 52-week low of $2.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 586.81K shares.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Sporting 9.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the LMFA stock price touched $5.17 or saw a rise of 8.5%. Year-to-date, LM Funding America Inc. shares have moved 54.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) have changed 40.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 56.88% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.30% over the past 5 years.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.20% with a share float percentage of 13.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LM Funding America Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 50648.0 shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 31812.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 47549.0 shares of worth $0.31 million while later fund manager owns 25733.0 shares of worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.