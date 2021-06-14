What Are The Chances Of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Being A Good Investment?

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.72B, closed the last trade at $14.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.63% during that session. The BFLY stock price is -106.45% off its 52-week high price of $29.13 and 34.8% above the 52-week low of $9.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.90 million shares.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Sporting -0.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the BFLY stock price touched $14.11 or saw a rise of 5.87%. Year-to-date, Butterfly Network Inc. shares have moved -28.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) have changed 25.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.21.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.64% over the past 6 months.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.27% with a share float percentage of 49.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Butterfly Network Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company.