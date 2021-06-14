Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Lower

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.88B, closed the last trade at $19.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.92 on the day or -4.45% during that session. The LEV stock price is -78.39% off its 52-week high price of $35.25 and 51.42% above the 52-week low of $9.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Sporting -4.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the LEV stock price touched $19.76 or saw a rise of 15.74%. Year-to-date, The Lion Electric Company shares have moved 11.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have changed 31.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.21% from current levels.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 28.48% over the past 6 months, compared to 22.50% for the industry.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.22% with a share float percentage of 6.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Lion Electric Company having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company.