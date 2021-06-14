Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Lower

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.49B, closed the recent trade at $51.08 per share which meant it gained $1.78 on the day or 3.60% during that session. The FTCH stock price is -44.62% off its 52-week high price of $73.87 and 71.5% above the 52-week low of $14.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Sporting 3.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the FTCH stock price touched $51.08 or saw a fall of -0.06%. Year-to-date, Farfetch Limited shares have moved -22.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) have changed 27.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $84.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -64.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.9% from the levels at last check today.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Farfetch Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.08%, compared to 43.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 69.00% and 77.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.40%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $494.68 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $548.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $364.68 million and $367.12 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.60% for the current quarter and 49.50% for the next.

FTCH Dividends

Farfetch Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.51% with a share float percentage of 109.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farfetch Limited having a total of 420 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 30.66 million shares worth more than $1.63 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 9.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 23.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 billion and represent 7.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Invesco American Franchise Fd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.95% shares in the company for having 6.09 million shares of worth $322.64 million while later fund manager owns 4.41 million shares of worth $290.72 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.