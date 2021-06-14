Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags TAL Education Group (TAL) Lower

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has a beta value of 0.12 and has seen 18.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.03B, closed the last trade at $29.23 per share which meant it lost -$1.84 on the day or -5.92% during that session. The TAL stock price is -211.19% off its 52-week high price of $90.96 and 13.62% above the 52-week low of $25.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TAL Education Group (TAL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 25 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Sporting -5.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the TAL stock price touched $29.23 or saw a rise of 11.64%. Year-to-date, TAL Education Group shares have moved -59.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have changed -43.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $103.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -252.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.05% from current levels.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TAL Education Group shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 335.71%, compared to 27.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -133.30% and 162.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.30%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.32 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.64 billion for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.10% over the past 5 years.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.89% with a share float percentage of 88.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TAL Education Group having a total of 656 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 59.55 million shares worth more than $3.21 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 13.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, with the holding of over 57.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.11 billion and represent 13.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.44% shares in the company for having 15.27 million shares of worth $1.18 billion while later fund manager owns 5.29 million shares of worth $406.69 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.