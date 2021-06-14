Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Lower

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.79B, closed the recent trade at $14.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.78 on the day or -5.20% during that session. The LAC stock price is -102.32% off its 52-week high price of $28.75 and 72.62% above the 52-week low of $3.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.87 million shares.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Sporting -5.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the LAC stock price touched $14.21 or saw a rise of 14.55%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas Corp. shares have moved 19.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have changed 18.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.81% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.86 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -75.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.61% from the levels at last check today.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lithium Americas Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 49.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.95%, compared to 29.30% for the industry.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.04% with a share float percentage of 26.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lithium Americas Corp. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 2.87 million shares worth more than $46.14 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 2.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 1.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.64 million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.17% shares in the company for having 2.6 million shares of worth $36.8 million while later fund manager owns 1.8 million shares of worth $25.56 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.