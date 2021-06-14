Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) has seen 1.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $331.30M, closed the last trade at $3.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The VIST stock price is -11.94% off its 52-week high price of $4.22 and 50.66% above the 52-week low of $1.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 412.60K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Sporting -1.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the VIST stock price touched $3.77 or saw a rise of 8.94%. Year-to-date, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. shares have moved 47.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) have changed 41.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 87110.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -93.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.1% from current levels.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 161.00%, compared to 3.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $79.54 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $107.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2021. Year-ago sales stood $96.44 million and $73.32 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.50% for the current quarter and 46.20% for the next.

VIST Dividends

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.40% with a share float percentage of 17.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 3.13 million shares worth more than $8.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Oaktree Capital Management, LP held 3.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 1.65 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.23 million and represent 1.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Eaton Vance Global Macro Portfolio. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.05% shares in the company for having 0.91 million shares of worth $2.26 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $1.19 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.